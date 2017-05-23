Wolverines Welcome Simmons As Graduate Transfer For 2017-18

ANN ARBOR, Mich, — The University of Michigan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein announced today (Tuesday, May 23) that Jaaron Simmons, an All-Mid American Conference first team selection at Ohio University, will join the Maize and Blue for his final season of eligibility. Simmons will enroll in graduate school at U-M and become immediately eligible for the 2017-18 season.

“Jaaron will bring additional leadership, experience and court awareness to our team,” said Beilein. “His playmaking and vision on the floor are outstanding and he can really score the ball, too. Best of all, Jaaron is a terrific young man and teammate who we are excited about coaching next year.”

“Michigan was the perfect fit for me because I will be able to continue to learn and grow as a player and as a person,” said Simmons. “Playing under Coach Beilein as well as with my future teammates, we have the potential to do some very special things next year. I look forward to the opportunity to do whatever I can to help reach those goals.”

Simmons led the Bobcats with 15.9 points and 6.5 assists per game last season in Athens, collecting All-MAC first team honors and MAC All-Tournament accolades. The Dayton, Ohio, native helped Ohio to its second straight 20-win season and a No. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament.

As a junior, Simmons averaged 15.5 points per game, recording seven double-doubles and 26 double-figure scoring outputs, on his way to a second team All-MAC honor. He scored a career-high 31 points against Buffalo and helped the Bobcats advance to the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational.

Simmons started his collegiate career at Houston, playing in 32 games as a freshman for the Cougars. He then transferred to Ohio, sitting out the 2014-15 season due to NCAA transfer guidelines.

Simmons explored the 2017 NBA Draft without signing with an agent, however, removed himself from the process and will now join the Wolverines.

U-M loses five seniors following the 2017 season. Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. have exhausted their eligibility and are beginning their professional careers, while Andrew Dakich and Mark Donnal will transfer and play a fifth-year of eligibility at Quinnipiac and Clemson, respectively. Sean Lonergan will not pursue a fifth-year and will begin a career in tech consulting.