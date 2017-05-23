Manchester Explosions: 22 dead, 59 injured after explosions at Ariana Grande concert in England [MORE]

3 Dead, Including 10-Year-Old Boy, After Domestic Dispute In Woodhaven

May 23, 2017 7:45 AM

WOODHAVEN (WWJ/AP) – Three people including a child have are dead following a domestic dispute at a Wayne County apartment complex.

Police say a 54-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded Monday night to the Marsh Creek Village apartments, on Van Horn Rd. near I-75, in Woodhaven.

Police had received several reports of a domestic dispute and gunshots on a playground at the complex at around 7:45 p.m.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports the woman killed was the shooter’s fiancée and the boy was her grandson. Police are investigating the case as a double murder and suicide, saying no suspect is being sought.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released by police. However, friends and neighbors identified the child as Chris.

On her way to school, 12-year-old Maya Knox spoke about the boy to WWJ’s Charlie Langton alongside her father.

Police had cleared the area by morning, although crime scene tape remained at the scene.

“He came outside and he used to always like play with the kids. He knew my little sister Malia and we were nice to him and stuff,” she said.

Authorities say a handgun was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch