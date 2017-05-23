3 Dead, Including 10-Year-Old Boy, After Domestic Dispute In Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN (WWJ/AP) – Three people including a child have are dead following a domestic dispute at a Wayne County apartment complex.

Police say a 54-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded Monday night to the Marsh Creek Village apartments, on Van Horn Rd. near I-75, in Woodhaven.

Police had received several reports of a domestic dispute and gunshots on a playground at the complex at around 7:45 p.m.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports the woman killed was the shooter’s fiancée and the boy was her grandson. Police are investigating the case as a double murder and suicide, saying no suspect is being sought.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released by police. However, friends and neighbors identified the child as Chris.

On her way to school, 12-year-old Maya Knox spoke about the boy to WWJ’s Charlie Langton alongside her father.

Police had cleared the area by morning, although crime scene tape remained at the scene.

“He came outside and he used to always like play with the kids. He knew my little sister Malia and we were nice to him and stuff,” she said.

Authorities say a handgun was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

