Accident Involving DDOT Bus And Cab Injures 10

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police saying an accident involving a DDOT bus and a cab has sent 10 people to the hospital with injuries.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday a DDOT bus traveling west bound on East Nevada was hit by a yellow cab that ran a red light according to police.
Eight people on the bus, ranging in age from 15-40-years-old, complained of pain and the bus driver, a 23-year-old woman injured her leg. The driver of the cab, a 53-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital complaining of chest pain.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.