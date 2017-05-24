College Football Recruit With Offers From UM, MSU Exposed As Fake

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The first red flag probably should have been his name: Unique Brissett II.

If he was so unique, would he really need such a suffix?

Nevertheless, Brissett conned many fans and media outlets into believing he was a legitimate college football recruit with offers from Michigan and Michigan State, among other schools.

Top 8. Please Respect My Decision Thank You!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gq73JBn7Z8 — Unique Brissett II (@Briss_II) May 20, 2017

His charade was exposed on Monday night when a Land of 10 reporter discovered that Brissett was jacking photos from another Michigan State recruit’s Twitter account.

Brissett was also caught in the act by 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins, the beat reporter for Miami:

“Globe Institute of Technology (N.Y.) wide receiver/running back Unique Brissett II tweeted out late Sunday that Miami was in his top group of schools along with a number of other programs. From what I have been told Brissett doesn’t hold an offer from the Hurricanes and has had absolutely zero contact with the coaches to date meaning he’s making stuff up. Kentucky’s coaches also haven’t had any contact with him.”

Brissett eventually came clean on Facebook.

In the end, though, it looks like he got the one thing he wanted most: attention.

Too bad Brissett isn’t who he purported to be. Just imagine how well he could have filled R.J. Shelton’s shoes at Michigan State.

Never doubt the power of the internet.