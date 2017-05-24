D.J. Wilson Remains As Early Entrant For 2017 NBA Draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan junior forward D.J. Wilson announced today (Wednesday, May 24) he will forgo his final season of eligibility and submit the necessary paperwork to remain as an early entrant into the 2017 NBA Draft.

“This was not an easy decisions, however, I have thought long about the next step in my career over the last few months,” said Wilson. “After many prayers and discussions with my mom, Coach Beilein and the staff, it is the right time for me to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.

“I am confident I have the drive, work ethic and maturity for this next step. It’s never going to be easy, but if I have learned anything at Michigan, perseverance pays off. It has truly been a blessing to have had the opportunity to attend Michigan and I will forever be grateful to Coach Beilein and his staff for taking the chance on me. There are so many memories over the past three years that I will always cherish. I will be a Wolverine at heart forever. Go Blue!”

“D.J. and our coaching staff worked very hard over the last month to get as much information as possible on his draft status,” said U-M head coach John Beilein. “Given the data and insight we received, D.J. is confident he is ready to take the next step in his basketball career. We love D.J. and he will always be a Michigan Wolverine.

His development over the past three seasons, and particularly this past season, was phenomenal. With continued work, he shows great potential to improve in a similar manner in the NBA. We wish him and his family the very best and we will always be rooting for him during this draft process and for all the years to come.”

Wilson had breakout season, averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in what is considered his first full season. During his first two seasons, he played a total of 31 games, while in 2016-17 he started 36 of his 38 games.

He led U-M with 203 total boards, helping him become the first Wolverine to record 200-plus rebounds since Mitch McGary (2012-13). He added four double-doubles and became a threat from long range, making 41 triples while shooting 37.3 percent. Lastly, Wilson’s 57 blocks are the most in nine seasons by a Wolverine.

Seven Wolverines have been selected during the NBA Draft during Beilein’s tenure, with the latest coming in 2016 when Caris LeVert was chosen 20th overall by the Brooklyn Nets.

Over the last six drafts, Beilein’s drafted player list includes: Darius Morris (2011, No. 41, Los Angeles), Trey Burke (2013, No. 9, Minnesota), Tim Hardaway Jr. (2013, No. 24, New York), Nik Stauskas (2014, No. 8, Sacramento), Mitch McGary (2014, No. 21, Oklahoma City), Glenn Robinson III (2014, No. 40, Minnesota) and LeVert.