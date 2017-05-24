CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

East Detroit High Among Schools In District To Undergo Name Change

May 24, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: East Detroit, eastpointe, Name Change In District

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) – Nearly 25 years after residents voted to changed the name of their town from East Detroit to Eastpointe, their school district is following lead.

East Detroit Public Schools is late to the party but catching up with the city of Eastpointe, and dropping the name in favor of Eastpointe Community Schools.

The change comes 23-years after residents of the Macomb county suburb voted to lose the name “East Detroit” in an effort to separate themselves from the city across from Eight Mile Road.

Eastpointe resident Jane Cook has misgivings about doing that.

“I actually think that East Detroit should’ve stayed East Detroit – I don’t think we should seperate ourselves from Detroit,” says Cook. “We should be proud of being a part of Detroit — because Detroit has great history; automobile, music art, (and) food.

Roy Boothbee is of a differing opinion. “That’s good,” he tells WWJ’s Charlie Langton over and over of the separation. “About time. Because they come over and then Eastpointe gets bad — because they think they can do like they do in Detroit.”

The new name of the school district will be effective July 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch