Fieger Files Second Sex Suit Against Attorney Mike Morse

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – A well-known Detroit area personal injury attorney is facing a second sex-related lawsuit.
The $15 million sexual harassment suit was filed by attorney Geoffrey Fieger against Mike Morse on behalf of Samantha Lichon — a former employee at the Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield.
The lawsuit says the victim was hired in September of 2015, and during her time at the firm, she was allegedly sexually harassed by Morse.
The woman claims Morse frequently made unwelcome and graphically sexual comments, groped her body and even invited her to his hotel room — all without encouragement. The lawsuit says Lichon complained to her superiors and to Human Resources, but nothing was done. She was fired this past February.
This is the second civil lawsuit against Morse, and Feiger claims that other victims have come forward.
The first, filed last week, alleges that Morse groped a woman’s breast as the two took photo together in the back room of a Farmington Hills restaurant.
Morse has denied any wrongdoing in first case, saying the allegations are fabricated, and that Fieger — who is a competitor — is out to ruin his reputation. WWJ Newsradio 950 has a call out to Morse’s office for a comment on this latest filing.
Morse has not been charged with any crime.