Ford Recalls 3,000 Pickups And SUVs For Pair Of Safety Issues

May 24, 2017 1:54 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 3,000 pickups and SUVs for a couple of different safety compliance issues.

About 2,500 of those are 2017 Ford F-150, Explorer and Super Duty vehicles that have improper welds in the driver seat back, which could be a safety risk in a crash.

The following vehicles are affected:

  • 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Dec. 11, 2016 to Dec. 16, 2016
  • 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Dec. 8, 2016 to Dec. 9, 2016
  • 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Dec. 9, 2016 to Dec. 10, 2016
  • 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Dec. 19, 2016 to Jan. 19, 2017
  • 2017 Ford Super Duty vehicles built at Ohio Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2016 to Jan. 19, 2017

Dealers will inspect and replace the driver seat back frame as necessary at no cost to the customer. (The Ford reference number for the recall is 17C08).

In addition, the company announced an even smaller recall involving around 550 pickups in the U.S. and Canada for an aftermarket door handle cover that could cause the door to unlatch while you’re driving.  This recall involves certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles.

Ford said customers who purchased the handles will be contacted, dealers will remove the covers, and customers will be reimbursed.

The company says no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with either of these issues.

