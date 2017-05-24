Police: Unknown Man Tried To Lure Child Into Car With Candy

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – Hamtramck police are looking for tips to find a man who tried to lure a child into his car with candy.

Police said the student was walking to school in the area of Brombach and Belmont when the suspect approached, telling the child to get into his vehicle and that he had candy.

When the student said no, police say the suspect then ordered the child to get into the car. When the child still refused, the stranger drove off. The child was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as “appearing to be of middle eastern descent,” wearing expensive looking sunglasses and driving a red four-door sedan with tinted windows. His approximate age is unknown.

As an investigation continues, police urge parents to warn their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.

“While this did not occur in an alley, we would also like to remind students to avoid walking in the alleys when travelling to and from school,” Hamtramck police added, in a media release. “Also, with summer approaching and weather getting warmer, a lot of children are outside playing, please make sure to slow speeds and watch out for children!”

Anyone who may know this suspect or who has any information about this case is asked to call Hamtramck police at 313-800-5281.