How To Modify Exercises So They’re Not A Pain In Your Neck

By Lori Melton

If you’re having neck pain while working out, it could mean you need to modify your exercise routine. Here are some easy adjustments you can make for ab and shoulder exercises that will help reduce neck strain while still helping you achieve your fitness goals.

Modified Sit-Ups and Crunches

Sit-ups and crunches are two of the most popular exercises for working your abs. Unfortunately, these can cause you to experience neck pain—especially after multiple repetitions—if you are not doing them properly. Every time you do a sit-up, your spine compresses. This puts pressure on the discs between your vertebrae.

Per Livestrong, you should place both hands under your lumbar spine, with palms pressed into the floor, to cradle and support your spine during sit-ups and crunches. You should also use an exercise mat for extra cushion and only lift your head a few inches off the ground for each rep.

You can also perform crunches that don’t involve upper body movement. To do a knee-bent reverse crunch, start on the floor in a supine position with your knees bent and your feet flat. Contract your ab muscles and press your lower back into the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, your knees bent and your abs engaged, and then pull your knees into your chest. Be sure to keep your back from raising off the floor during this exercise. Pause briefly before lowering your feet to the floor and repeat.

You should also do sit-ups and crunches in moderation to reduce the risk of pain and possible injury associated with swollen vertebrae from too many repetitions.

Modified Lat Pulldowns

Lat pulldowns and military presses work your shoulders and lats. However, bending your head forward while doing either of these exercises with the bar behind your neck or head causes excessive bending of your cervical vertebrae. Livestrong suggests making a minor adjustment by placing the bar in front of your chin rather than behind your head to help protect your neck during these exercises.

Doing a Proper Plank

Planks are a great “total body” exercise and can also render a very effective ab workout with minimal neck strain if performed properly. A plank is very similar to a push-up. Start by lying flat on your stomach, then raise your body up off the floor as in a push-up position. Contract your core muscles, keep your body in a straight line and your face toward the floor so your neck is not arched. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, then lower your body back to the floor and repeat.

Overall, if you experience any pain or discomfort during any exercise, you should stop immediately and consult your doctor before continuing your routine.