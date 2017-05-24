If You Want To Catch A Home Run In Comerica Park, Sit Here

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

One of my dreams has always been to catch a foul ball at a Detroit Tigers game.

I’ve never been close to one, let alone even gotten my finger tips on a ball.

Instead I go to the Tigers Authentics stand that is on the third baseline in the concourse and buy a baseball grab bag for $35 just for the chance to have a ball that was used in a Major League Baseball game.

Now I might actually have a chance to catch a not just a foul ball, but a home run at a Tigers game thanks to the website marketwatch.com.

The site has charted out the best section in every stadium in baseball to catch a home run.

According to the site:

To determine if a home run was “catchable,” SeatGeek overlaid data from ESPN’s Home Run Tracker with their custom seating charts to figure out an approximate location of where each ball landed. Stadiums that have spots where fans are not sitting weren’t included in the catchable total. SeatGeak, which sells tickets to sports and entertainment venues, then created a measure to determine what sections will give you the best chances of catching a ball for the lowest average ticket price.

The best section in Comerica Park is 104, which is in right field and the average ticket price to sit out there is $28. In 2016 there were a total of 125 “catchable” home runs in Comerica Park.

Section 104 had 18 home runs and section 148 (left field) had 16 foul balls there.

Now with all information, will you be trying to buy tickets to section 104 in Comerica Park?