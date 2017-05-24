Macy’s Opening 3 Outlet Stores In Metro Detroit

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Three Macy’s locations in metro Detroit will open discount outlet stores beginning next month.

Macy’s spokesperson Andrea Schwartz said what’s unique about these “Macy’s Backstage” shops is where they’ll be located.

“It is a true outlet store,” she told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “What we do is that we use a portion of our current Macy’s department store and create a new store within that store.”

Schwartz said customers will be able to use their Macy’s charge cards at the outlets, but Macy’s coupons will not be accepted.

What will shoppers find?

“It offers a whole lot of fabulous departments,” Schwartz said. “Everything from home decor to gourmet foods to kids toys; even their shoes!”

The first Macy’s Backstage will debut at the Fairlane Townscenter in Dearborn. Two additional Macy’s outlets will come this summer; one at Oakland Mall in Troy at the end of June and the other at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights in July. More than a dozen are already open or are planned in other states. [Get more information at this link].

This move comes after, struggling with online competition, Macy’s announced early this year in would be shuttering dozens of stores nationwide. WWJ Business Editor Murry Feldman said it’s expected retailers would make changes like this in an effort to lure customer away from computers and mobile devices and back into stores.