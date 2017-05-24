Motorcyclist Killed, Run Over By Car After Crash With Deer

May 24, 2017 8:25 AM

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – A motorcyclist has been killed in a freak accident involving a deer and a car in Washtenaw County.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office the 57-year-old man was riding on Wiard Rd. at Tyler, near Willow Run Airport, Tuesday night when a deer stepped in front of his motorcycle.

When the motorcycle struck the deer, investigators say, the man was thrown from the bike. A short time later, as the man was lying in the roadway, he was hit by a car, officials said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver who struck him wasn’t hurt.

As an investigation continues, officials say it does not appear that alcohol played a part in the accident. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

