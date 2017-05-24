Redford Union High School Closes Gym Amid Issue With Bed Bugs

REDFORD (WWJ) – Officials and parents in the Redford Union High School area are dealing with the pesky issue of bed bugs once again.

Parents in the school district were notified that the gym at the high school had been treated for bed bugs — and that it would be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

According to a statement released by the district there have been “two instances of bed bugs seen in the gym and a pesticide company has done two treatments to kill the bugs.”

Along with the health department – Redford school district sent the following information to parents and students.

Individuals may report conditions which warrant a public health nuisance to the Division of Environmental Health.

How to Stop The Spread of Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are easily transported into previously non-infested buildings and dwellings. To prevent sharing your bed bugs with co-workers, friends, family, and the public at large, you should limit what you carry out of the house, and inspect those items carefully. Go minimalist and carry just a single bag in and out of your home. Before leaving, look over the bag’s exterior to make sure there are no insects on it.

Wear Clothes That Aren’t Infested With Bed Bugs

• Put the clothes you plan to wear in the dryer on the hottest setting for 30 minutes. Don’t forget your socks and any outerwear you may be wearing.

• When you take them out the dryer, give your clothes a shake to loosen any dead bed bugs that may be stuck on them. Put the clothes in a plastic bag right away and make sure the bag is tightly sealed.

• The last thing you will do before you leave your home is get dressed, so make sure you remember to do everything else beforehand.

• Put on the clothes that you heat-treated and put into a plastic bag. A good place to put on your clothes is in the bathroom or even in the bathtub. Bed bugs are easier to see on light surfaces, like a white bathtub. Dress in a place that you know doesn’t have bed bugs.

• Leave as soon as you are dressed. Don’t sit down. Be careful not to brush against anything where a bed bug could be hiding.

Check Your Bags, Purse, Backpack, or Briefcase

• Take everything out of your bags, purse, backpack, or briefcase. Check everything for signs of bed bugs. Throw out anything that can’t be cleaned that a bed bug could hide in (Example: note books).

• Vacuum or brush the bag well and/or put it in the dryer on the hottest setting for 30 minutes.

• Store your bag wherever the bed bugs aren’t likely to be. Your bag should not touch anything that a bed bug could hide in or that could let it get into your bag.

• A good idea is to store your bag in a sealed plastic bag. White plastic is best because bed bugs are easier to see against a white background. Don’t store it on a chair or on your bed, or you will have to vacuum or brush it every night.

• You can also hang your bag in the closet, as long as the closet has enough room. Make sure the bag doesn’t touch anything except the closet rod.

Make Sure the Clothes for the Next Day are Free of Bed Bugs.

• Take the clothes straight from the dryer and seal them in a plastic bag.

• When you come home, put your coat and other outerwear (like a hat and mittens) into a plastic bag right away, and seal it tightly. This way you won’t have to put them in the dryer again.

What Are Bed Bugs?

Bed bugs are parasitic insects of the cimicid family that feed exclusively on blood. Cimex lectularius, the common bed bug, is the best known as it prefers to feed on human blood. Bed bugs have flat bodies about the size of an apple seed. After feeding, however, their bodies swell and are a reddish color. Bed bugs do not fly, but they can move quickly over floors, walls, and ceilings. Female bedbugs may lay hundreds of eggs, each of which is about the size of a speck of dust, over a lifetime.

Bed Bugs, Disease and Infection

Bed bug bites do not typically become visible until a day or more after the insect’s feeding. Many in the medical community confirm that bed bugs do carry disease organisms, but they are not known to transmit disease. Bed bug bites can become red, itchy welts. If bitten by a bed bug, avoid scratching and make every effort to keep the bites clean and disinfected to avoid developing a secondary infection that can cause further swelling and bleeding.