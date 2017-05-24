The Post Bar In Dearborn Settles Security Issue With City

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Following several fights outside of their establishment, including one incident that escalated into gunfire — a bar owner has reached a deal with the City of Dearborn regarding increased security.
The Post Bar, located in Dearborn, drew attention from police and city officials because of fights and gunfire in and around the bar.
Wednesday a deal was reached outside of court that puts the onus of security and enforcement on the owners on the bar.
The city says the bar will now be required to have a police presence on site on the weekends and during special events.