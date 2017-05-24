CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
The Post Bar In Dearborn Settles Security Issue With City

May 24, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: Bar Fight, Dearborn, Post Bar

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Following several fights outside of their establishment, including one incident that escalated into gunfire — a bar owner has reached a deal with the City of Dearborn regarding increased security.

The Post Bar, located in Dearborn, drew attention from police and city officials because of fights and gunfire in and around the bar.

Wednesday a deal was reached outside of court that puts the onus of security and enforcement on the owners on the bar.

The city says the bar will now be required to have a police presence on site on the weekends and during special events.

 

