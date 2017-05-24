Wagner Tests NBA Waters, Decides To Return To Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan sophomore forward Moritz Wagner announced today (Wednesday, May 24) he will return to the Wolverine basketball program after removing his name from consideration for the 2017 NBA Draft.

“I gained a great deal of confidence from this process and I have a clearer picture of what I need to do in order to fulfill my dreams of playing professionally in the NBA,” said Wagner. “Michigan is where I need to be right now and I am really excited about coming back. I learned a lot about myself and my game at the combine. I feel like I still have a lot to prove on this level and cannot wait to compete with my brothers for another ring.”

“Moe had an extraordinary experience with this process, one that opened his eyes to what he needs to do next for his development,” said U-M head coach John Beilein. “Moe loves Michigan and he is excited about becoming a leader on next year’s team. His incredible personality and enthusiastic demeanor is a great plus for this team and his brilliant future. We are so pleased to be part of that and his journey moving forward.”

Wagner emerged as an offensive threat in his second season, averaging 12.1 points and shooting 39.5 percent from long range (45-for-114). He posted five games of 20-plus points with a career-best 26 in U-M’s NCAA second-round win over Louisville, going 11-for-14 from the field.

An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, Wagner started all 38 games, collected 158 rebounds (4.2 rpg) and produced his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds at Indiana (Feb. 2).

The Berlin, Germany, native was instrumental in helping the Wolverines win four games in four days to become the highest seed ever to win the Big Ten Tournament, taking down No. 1 seed Purdue, No. 4 seed Minnesota and No. 2 seed Wisconsin along the way.