$2,500 Reward For Tips After Put-In-Bay War Memorial Vandalized

May 24, 2017 10:51 AM

PIT-IN-BAY (WWJ) – The National Park Service is looking for tips after someone vandalized a Lake Erie island monument commemorating a key victory in the War of 1812.

Park rangers say the vandals also damaged the gravesite of three American sailors, U.S. Lt. John Brooks and midshipmen Henry Laub and John Clark, who were killed in the Battle of Lake Erie.

war memorial e1495637741630 $2,500 Reward For Tips After Put In Bay War Memorial Vandalized

Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial (Photo: National Park Service)

“They are the main reason the 352-foot-tall memorial was built,” the National Park Service stated in a news release. “U.S. Park rangers learn their names early in their duty assignments in Put-in-Bay.”

The park service says the unknown vandals scaled a fence around May 13 to enter the property. Officials are not saying how much damage there was to the Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial on South Bass Island, and no suspects have been described.

The monument will remain closed to visitors for the year while it undergoes repairs and renovation.

The agency is offering a $2,500 reward for information. Tips can be called in anonymously to 888-653-0009. Information can also be texted to 202-379-4761, submitted online at nps.gov/isb or emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

