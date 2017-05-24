Tips Wanted To ID Westland JCPenny Jewelry Thieves [VIDEO]

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to help identify a pair of suspects wanted in a jewelry theft in Westland.
Police say on Wednesday, April 12, the two men were caught on video as they entered the JCPenny store in Westland Mall. They stole a ring valued at more than $1,000, according to police, and were able to leave the scene without being noticed.
The crime was discovered by store management shortly the thieves left. Police said they don’t know at this time whether the men broke into a jewelry case or how they got a hold of the ring.
Video and a photo of the suspects was released to the media Wednesday.
Anyone who recognizes them or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Westland police at 734-722-9600 or Detective Humphrey directly at 734-467-3179.