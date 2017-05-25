Detroit Police Chief: Don’t Let Fear Of Terrorists Ruin Your Summer

DETROIT (WWJ) – As Detroit prepares for another busy summer concert season, security is top priority — given the recent terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says anyone planning to attend concerts, festivals or sporting events in the city should not be deterred.

“We’re not going to let a group of cowards dictate how our summer should be,” the chief told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas and other reporters. “We’re going to continue to have a great time, the Detroit Police Department is going to continue to do the professional work we do, and certainly we’re going to rely on our community and the people who visit our city.”

Craig says it’s important for those attending events to always be mindful and aware of their surroundings.

“That’s what we’re encouraging,” Craig said. “We have a great relationship with out community, and we’re going to continue to push out the necessity: ‘If you see something, say something.’ as simple as that sounds.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said with police nationwide on heightened alert, people should expect to see more security in public places.

Speaking live on WWJ Newsradio 950 earlier this week, former FBI agent Daniel Roberts (who now serves as police chief for Franklin/Bingham Farms) said authorities do the best they can, but big events do pose big problems for law enforcement.

“It’s almost impossible to completely secure a venue like that,” Roberts said. “You know, we’ve had our share of special events here in Detroit with everything from the Super Bowl to the World Series, and having been involved in the security planning for those, it’s really difficult to prepare for every possible attack that there is.”

“You set up perimeters, you scan people coming in, but if you have a lone wolf individual bent on doing some damage it’s very difficult to stop that kind of attack,” he said.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS, has taken credit for Tuesday’s bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people, including several children, and injured 59 more.

Although that has not been confirmed, CBS News reports police have since found more evidence that the bombing was indeed not of the work of a lone-wolf, but of a terror network. Two more men were arrested Thursday in connection with the attack.