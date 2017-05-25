New Figures Show Detroit’s Population Continues To Decline

May 25, 2017 9:47 AM

DETROIT (AP) – New figures say Detroit’s population continues to decline amid efforts to revitalize the city.

The population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau say Detroit is the nation’s 23rd largest city with a population of 672,795 last summer, a loss of 3,541 since 2015.

Mayor Mike Duggan’s office says, however, that new construction and utility hookups suggest the decades-long population exodus is stemming. About 1.8 million people lived in Detroit in the 1950s, when it was No. 5.

The numbers show the Detroit area ranks 14th among U.S. metropolitan areas, with 4.3 million people in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, St. Clair and Lapeer counties.

Grand Rapids is the state’s second-largest city with an estimated 196,445 residents, up 0.7 percent. The state’s fastest-growing communities are suburban townships in urban counties.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch