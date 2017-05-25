Football To Face Florida In AdvoCare Classic At 3:30 P.M. ET on ABC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The season-opening game between the University of Michigan against University of Florida, the AdvoCare Classic played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 2, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

ABC will broadcast the game to a national audience during the opening weekend of the 2017 season.

This will be the fourth meeting between the Wolverines and Gators. U-M won all three previous match-ups, with each game contested during the bowl season. The Wolverines earned bowl titles in the 2003 Outback Bowl (38-30), 2008 Capital One Citrus Bowl (41-35) and the 2016 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl (41-7).

An announcement on the game time and television network designations for the Cincinnati (Sept. 9) and Air Force (Sept. 16) games as well as the homecoming game against Rutgers (Oct. 28) will be released in the coming weeks.

Notes:

• J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-0 against the Gators, winning his inaugural bowl game at Michigan in the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

• This is the second time that Michigan will play in the preseason game contested at AT&T Stadium. U-M opened the 2012 season against Alabama in the then Cowboys Classic, losing to the Crimson Tide by a 41-14 score.