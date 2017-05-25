Detroit-Area Serial Rapist Gets 55 Years, Curses Judge After Sentencing

May 25, 2017 1:55 PM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A serial rapist who pleaded guilty to a string of assaults in western Wayne County has been sentenced to at least 55 years in prison.

ikeie ranordo smith Detroit Area Serial Rapist Gets 55 Years, Curses Judge After Sentencing

Ikeie Smith (Booking photo)

A number of Ikeie Smith’s victims spoke in court Thursday, including a Redford Township woman who was raped three years ago.

“Mr. Smith made a choice to come into my home on November 24, 2014,” the woman said. “He made a choice to forcefully violate me and set into motion a series of events that drastically altered my life, and not only mine but those of the people I love and who care for me.”

Another woman wished Smith a long “horrible life in prison.”

Investigators said the 32-year-old was a suspect in at least 35 break-ins and attacks in homes across the metro Detroit area since 2011. When Smith was arrested police said DNA evidence collected in a Dearborn case linked him to the other crimes.

During trial earlier this month, Smith suddenly pleaded guilty in nine cases against him in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Redford Township, Allen Park and Inkster.

Following Thursday’s sentencing, Smith cursed at Judge Dalton Roberson as the was escorted from the courtroom.

“Can I say one thing?” Smith asked. Told no, he replied, “F*** you, your honor.”

Smith will be eligible for parole after 55 years.

