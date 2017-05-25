Detectives: Man Disappeared After Fight At Pontiac Nightclub

May 25, 2017 1:24 PM
luis cuevas martinez Detectives: Man Disappeared After Fight At Pontiac Nightclub

Luis Cuevas-Martinez (Photo courtesy Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

PONTIAC (WWJ) – New information has come to light in the case of a Pontiac man who disappeared nearly two years ago.

Family members first reported 32-year-old Cuevas-Martinez missing on June 10, 2015, when he had not been seen or heard from since June 6, 2015.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Pontiac Substation have now learned that he may have been involved in an altercation with several unknown men at Bongo’s Latin Night Club, located at 1650 N. Perry St. in Pontiac.

According to witnesses, Cuevas-Martinez fled on foot and was pursued by two unknown males. That was the last time anyone saw him.

 

Cuevas-Martinez is described as Hispanic male, around 5’8” tall and around 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of Chinese writing and a skull on his right arm.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident at the nightclub incident or Cuevas-Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Pontiac Substation at 248-409-7124 or 248-409-7113. Callers may remain anonymous.

