Plinko Record Broken On ‘The Price Is Right’ [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If there is one game show that will always have lasting appeal it has to be “The Price is Right.”

Thursday’s episode of the show broke a new record in the game Plinko.

Contestant Ryan did the unthinkable and won $31,500 playing the game using five Plinko chips.

A Price is Right contestant broke the Plinko record this morning!! I don't think I've ever been more happier for anyone in my whole life… pic.twitter.com/YSzmY9RGmn — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) May 25, 2017

My favorite part about this video is the fact that Ryan lead his own “Ryan, Ryan” chant as well as “number five, number 5.”

Never have I seen someone so happy on a game show. Ryan was so happy he didn’t know what to do — and you can tell that by the awkward hug he gave to the “Price is Right” model.

Is this more impressive than when Michael Larson owned the game show “Press Your Luck?”