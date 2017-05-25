Red Wings and Pistons Full Season Ticket Plans Available

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons today announced that full season tickets are available for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Fans can secure great seats to be a part of all the action in the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena and cheer on the Red Wings as they begin their journey toward a 12th Stanley Cup® Championship or the Pistons as they chase their fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy as NBA Champions – all while enjoying the exclusive benefits of being a full season ticket holder.

“With the overwhelming demand for Red Wings and Pistons tickets, we’re excited to offer fans the opportunity to purchase full season tickets to catch all the action on the ice or on the court for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena,” said Tom Wilson, President & CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “Full season ticket holders receive exclusive benefits and will get to experience firsthand the buzz and electrifying atmosphere surrounding the opening of Little Caesars Arena and The District Detroit.”

“We are excited about our move to Little Caesars Arena and bringing Detroit Basketball back downtown to the city,” said Brad Lott, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales for the Detroit Pistons. “Season ticket packages are available in a wide variety of locations that produce great sightlines and exclusive benefits you won’t want to miss as we celebrate our Inaugural Season downtown.”

Full season ticket holders for the Red Wings and Pistons receive the following benefits:

• Guaranteed seating for every Red Wings or Pistons game of the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena

• Savings off Box Office prices, including increased savings off premium games

• Merchandise discounts and invitations to exclusive Season Ticket Holder-only events

• Playoffs priority and access to event presales

• Access to AccountManager to print, transfer or sell tickets and MORE

Additional information on Red Wings and Pistons full season ticket plans can be obtained by visiting http://www.LittleCaesarsArenaTicketPlans.com, or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575 or the Detroit Pistons at 248-377-0100.