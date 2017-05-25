The Best Wedding Entrance You Ever Will See, Set To The Rock’s Theme Song [VIDEO]

May 25, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: The Rock

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

From my experience of being a wedding guest, it’s meant to be a special day for the bride and not so much a fun day for the groom.

That will change after people see this unbelievable and sensational entrance video done by one man before his wedding.

Set to The Rock’s theme song, this guy mimics The Rock’s every move from the moment he goes through the curtain.

If I ever get married, I need to do something like this, but instead I would want to come out to Brock Lesnar’s theme song.

I also am assuming that it takes a certain woman to allow their husband to do a stunt like this at their wedding. If you have ever done anything like this, please feel free to send it over to me, I would love to see it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch