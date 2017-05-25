The Best Wedding Entrance You Ever Will See, Set To The Rock’s Theme Song [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

From my experience of being a wedding guest, it’s meant to be a special day for the bride and not so much a fun day for the groom.

That will change after people see this unbelievable and sensational entrance video done by one man before his wedding.

Set to The Rock’s theme song, this guy mimics The Rock’s every move from the moment he goes through the curtain.

If I ever get married, I need to do something like this, but instead I would want to come out to Brock Lesnar’s theme song.

I also am assuming that it takes a certain woman to allow their husband to do a stunt like this at their wedding. If you have ever done anything like this, please feel free to send it over to me, I would love to see it.