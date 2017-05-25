Win Detroit Tigers Tickets for On-Field Clinic Day at Comerica Park!

May 25, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Tigers, Pre-game on Field Clinic Day, tickets, win

Listen to Jamie and Stoney all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers on June 3, for Pre-Game on Field Clinic Day, plus one lucky winner will win a autographed Justin Upton Baseball!

Join the Detroit Tigers and 97.1 The Ticket on Saturday June 3, as the Tigers face the White Sox at 4:10pm. Come out early for the pregame on-field clinic hosted by Tiger’s players and coaches presented by Chevy Youth Baseball.

For tickets and more info visit Tigers.com or call 866-66-Tiger!

