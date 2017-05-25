Win A Chance To Get A Jack Morris Autograph And Detroit Tigers Tickets!Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win an autograph with Jack Morris on June 3, 2017, plus tickets to the game to see the Detroit Tigers take on the White Sox on June 3, 2017.

Win Guns N' Roses Tickets on Jamie and Stoney Before You Can Even Buy Them!Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win tickets to see Guns N' Roses at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2, 2017 before you can even buy them!

Win Detroit Tigers Tickets for On-Field Clinic Day at Comerica Park!Listen to Jamie and Stoney all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers on June 3, for Pre-Game on Field Clinic Day!

Win Tickets To See Gordon Lightfoot!Click here for your chance to win tickets to see singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on August 2nd!