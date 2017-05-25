Win Guns N’ Roses Tickets on Jamie and Stoney Before You Can Even Buy Them!

May 25, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, detroit, Guns N' Roses, Little Caesars Arena, tickets, win

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win tickets to see Guns N’ Roses at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2, 2017 before you can even buy them!

Unstoppable rock music icons Guns N’ Roses will electrify fans into the fall, announcing a series of fifteen additional North American Stadium and Arena stops on their ongoing worldwide “Not In This Lifetime Tour”. Produced by Live Nation, the exhilarating global phenomenon is letting fans get closer with a newly added round of arena shows throughout the U.S. and Canada including a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($64, $104, $140 and $255) go on sale on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.

Click here for more info! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch