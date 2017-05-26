2 Hurt In Plane Crash On Western Michigan Airport’s Runway

May 26, 2017 4:59 PM

PLAINWELL, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s department says two people suffered minor injuries when a small plane ran off of a runway at an airport in western Michigan.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Cpt. Scott Matice tells the Kalamazoo Gazette the plane was attempting to land at Plainwell Municipal Airport about 35 miles south of Grand Rapids when it “ran out of runway.” He says one of the airport’s runways ends just east of U.S. 131, and a Cessna plane came to rest in a ditch near the highway following the crash Friday afternoon.

Matice says the crash did not impact traffic on any roads.

Matice says two people suffered minor injuries such as bumps and bruises. He says two others aboard the plane at the time were not hurt.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch