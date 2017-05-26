Police: 3-Week-Old Michigan Girl Killed By Family Dog

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – A three-week-old baby girl has died after being attacked by a family dog, or dogs, in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids police said the infant was pronounced dead Friday morning after the attack that took place at a home in the 1100 block of Kalamazoo Ave. SE Thursday evening.
According to investigators, the infant was let alone in the house with three pit bulls. When an adult checked on her, the baby had a severe head injury.
The child underwent emergency surgery at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, police said, but she died seven hours later. Her name was not immediately released.
All three dogs were taken to the Kent County Animal Shelter where they have been placed under quarantine. As an investigation continues, unclear at this time if the parents may face charges. No arrests have been made.