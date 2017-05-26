DDOT Bus Veers Off Road, Crashes Into Building

DETROIT (WWJ) — Authorities are on the scene in Detroit where a DDOT bus left the road and smashed into a building on Friday.
Police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that the bus veered off the road, hit a utility pole and ran into a building on Dexter Ave. near Puritan Ave. on the city’s west side.
Multiple people were trapped inside of the bus and the driver was lying on the ground when rescue crews arrived. The status of those victims was not immediately known.
