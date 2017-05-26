West Side Detroit House Explodes; No One Hurt

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say there were no injuries when an unoccupied rental home exploded early Friday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Investigators with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) remain on the scene of the now-destroyed bungalow on Evergreen Rd. and S. Warren Ave.

Neighbor Carrie Johnson said she heart the blast, at around 3 a.m., from a couple of blocks away.

“It was like a big boom, like up in the air when I came by…it was like the house went outwards, like collapsed outwards,” she told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “It was crazy.”

Evergreen s/o Warren, west side Detroit: House explodes; no injuries. Neighbor says her house is damaged inside. DTE says cause tbd. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/xKVVfDkn1K — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) May 26, 2017

Debris from the home scattered in all directions, and across the street.

Next door, resident Beatrice Trammel said her home was pretty badly damaged.

“The doors won’t close; it blew off the hinges. The window in the back blew out into the room and it’s probably going through the whole bedroom,” she said, adding that, fortunately, her kids weren’t home and no one was hurt. She said damaged property can be replaced.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.