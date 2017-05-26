Thieves Use Forklift To Steal Several Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Tools [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for two men who stole several thousands of dollars worth of tools from a business on the city’s east side.
The incident took place on Monday at a business on the 1500 block of E. Ferry at around 7 a.m. Two unidentified men entered the business, climbed inside the tool corral and stole several items.
The suspects were seen handing tools over a fence and putting them onto a forklift to carry them out.
There was a light-colored vehicle waiting outside of the fenced yard, police say.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct Detectives at 313-596-5740. Citizens can remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the DPD Connect app or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.