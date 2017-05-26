Police Release Sketch Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In Assault Of Toddler

May 26, 2017 9:35 PM
(photo: Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit have released a sketch of a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with the assault of a toddler on the city’s east side on Wednesday.

The two-year-old girl was in the backseat of her grandmother’s vehicle as the grandmother saw two men standing at the corner of the I-75 Service Drive and E. Warren Ave.

As she proceeded to pass the corner, she heard something hit her back window.

She later found that the toddler had been struck by a brick. The child is listed in critical condition.

The person of interest is described by police as a black teen male, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a light complexion, a low-cut, dark hairstyle, and a thin, oddly-cut mustache. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a whit t-shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

