Masked Man Robs Bank, Assaults Customer In Monroe County

May 26, 2017 6:42 PM
(photo: Monroe County Sheriff’s Department)

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WWJ) — Police in Monroe County are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone says the robbery occurred at a Huntington Bank on Lewis Ave. in Temperance just after 11 a.m.

A masked suspect entered the bank and assaulted a customer while demanding money from employees. After a short period, the suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan SUV.

The customer sustained minor injuries. Authorities did not say if any money was taken or an amount.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Jeff Hooper at 734-224-7316.

