Massive ‘Ghost Ship’ Washes Ashore On Florida Beach

(WWJ) – The U.S. Coast Guard sealed off the area to the public after a giant “ghost ship” washed ashore on a Florida beach, after a night of stormy weather.

The USCG said the barge broke free from its cables, earlier this week, while it was being towed by another ship — and it ended up lodged in the sand at St. Andrews State Park, near Panama City.

It’s “haunted,” according some (obviously unsubstantiated) reports.

“Seeing the massive worn ship beached with no crew aboard was a chilling feeling for most,” reported one witness, who posted a video to YouTube.

Coast Guard officials say the ship, which is used to carry scrap metal, is empty and poses no environmental threat.

“We know the vessel. It’s a normal traffic route for them. They go from New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama, and transfer it to Tampa for scrap metal,” Coast Guard spokesman Brian Hanson told MyPanhandle.com.

The USCG said the vessel was expected to be towed from the beach by Wednesday, although photos posted to social media Thursday showed it still parked against the shoreline. Reports say rough waters may be slowing the removal process.