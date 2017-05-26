CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Coleman Young II & Brooks Patterson — Unplugged!

May 26, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: L. Brooks Patterson, Mayor Coleman Young, Michigan Matters, North American International Auto Show

It was a meeting of the past and present as State Senator Coleman Young II and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and discussed some heated issues impacting the region.

There was talk of 8 Mile, transportation, no fault auto insurance reform, the Mayor’s race, new Ford CEO Jim Hackett and Donald Trump’s bumpy ride as president and his proposed budget.

img 0087 Michigan Matters Spotlight: Coleman Young II & Brooks Patterson Unplugged!

State Sen. Coleman Young II with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain taping “Michigan Matters”. He talks about Lansing, his current job and political future. (credit: Zuri Cheathem/CBS 62)

Young, who is running for Mayor of Detroit, is the son of the late Mayor Coleman Young. The state senator talked how he and his father discussed his running for mayor when he was 12 years old.

img 0090 Michigan Matters Spotlight: Coleman Young II & Brooks Patterson Unplugged!

State Sen. Coleman Young II on “Michigan Matters”. He talks about Lansing, his current job and political future. (credit: Zuri Cheathem/CBS 62)

Patterson, who had a fiery relationship with the late Mayor, talked about the current Mayor’s race. Patterson and Young had strong opinions about the topic of no fault auto insurance reform.

img 0092 Michigan Matters Spotlight: Coleman Young II & Brooks Patterson Unplugged!

L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, Rod Alberts with Carol Cain discuss Jim Hackett and ride he will have at Ford, Donald Trump’s bumpy start and more. (credit: Zuri Cheathem/CBS 62)

Patterson was joined on the roundtable by Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

Ilitch and Patterson traded strong words over Trump’s budget proposal unveiled this week, which would reduce spending for education and protection of the Great Lakes .

Ilitch, regent at University of Michigan, also discussed Jim Hackett, who named CEO of Ford this week. Hackett was the former interim athletic director at UM.

Alberts also talked about Hackett’s mission as CEO at Ford and how vital the topic of mobility would continue to be.

And Alberts talked about the bright future for Automobility at the upcoming North American International Auto Show.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

