It was a meeting of the past and present as State Senator Coleman Young II and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and discussed some heated issues impacting the region.

There was talk of 8 Mile, transportation, no fault auto insurance reform, the Mayor’s race, new Ford CEO Jim Hackett and Donald Trump’s bumpy ride as president and his proposed budget.

Young, who is running for Mayor of Detroit, is the son of the late Mayor Coleman Young. The state senator talked how he and his father discussed his running for mayor when he was 12 years old.

Patterson, who had a fiery relationship with the late Mayor, talked about the current Mayor’s race. Patterson and Young had strong opinions about the topic of no fault auto insurance reform.

Patterson was joined on the roundtable by Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

Ilitch and Patterson traded strong words over Trump’s budget proposal unveiled this week, which would reduce spending for education and protection of the Great Lakes .

Ilitch, regent at University of Michigan, also discussed Jim Hackett, who named CEO of Ford this week. Hackett was the former interim athletic director at UM.

Alberts also talked about Hackett’s mission as CEO at Ford and how vital the topic of mobility would continue to be.

And Alberts talked about the bright future for Automobility at the upcoming North American International Auto Show.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.