Hepatitis A Confirmed At Oakland County Jail

PONTIAC (WWJ) – There has been a confirmed case of hepatitis A at the Oakland County Jail.

Oakland County officials are advising people who were detained in the jail between May 8 and May 23 to contact the Health Division.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard says they’ve taken the necessary steps to limit exposure.

“The jail population often comes with significant health issues, such as cases of AIDS, tuberculosis, and hepatitis,” Bouchard said, in a media release. “As soon as we became aware of an inmate potentially with hepatitis, the information was investigated and confirmed. We contacted the Health Division for assistance in assuring proper protocols, and efforts were immediately put into action.”

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus shed in human waste. It is most commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands.

“Areas where this inmate was housed have been sanitized, and we are taking great strides to contact anyone with possible exposure during this period of time. We are focused on combined efforts with the Health Division to ensure all steps are taken to protect the inmate population, our employees, and anyone else who came into contact with this individual,” said Bouchard.

The OCHD offers the hepatitis A vaccine for $35 per dose. A discounted/sliding fee schedule is available, Bouchard said, and no one will be denied a vaccine due to inability to pay.

Hep A vaccines are available at the Pontiac clinic is located at 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East. It may also be available at your doctor’s office, some CVS Minute Clinics and pharmacies.

State health officials in March put out a public alert about a rise in cases of hep A in Michigan. Get more information at www.cdc.gov/hepatitis.