Runners To Race In 5K On Detroit Grand Prix Track This Weekend

BELLE ISLE (WWJ) — Next weekend, the greatest IndyCar drivers in the world will square off in the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle, but this Sunday the island will be teeming with runners.

More than 500 people are signed up for the first-ever Grand Prix 5000, a 5K run on the Belle Isle race track. Race director Justin Craig said they’re going all-out when it comes to racing themes.

“For the of-age overall winners and age group, there’s champagne bottles,” Craig said. “For our younger [runners] we have a sparkling water, but they have the race labels on the bottles and just like the car drivers you’re going to get a bottle of champagne.”

Look for a lot of racing themes during this run, including the swag in the winner’s circle. Every finisher will get a medal that looks — and spins — like a racing wheel.

“We’re actually starting and finishing and running the entire event within the Grand Prix course,” Craig said. “So the checkered flag on the ground that the car drivers are going to be crossing over, that’s our start and finish line.”

For information about the event schedule and parking, visit the event’s website HERE.