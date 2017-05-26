Caught On Video: Swan Statue Stolen By Naked Man

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWJ/AP) – Surveillance video shows a naked man driving away from a Florida storage center in a stolen pickup truck loaded with a statue of a large, black and white checkered swan.

Now deputies are looking for the swan that was stolen last weekend. In a Facebook posting Thursday, Polk County Sheriff’s officials said they know “it’s got to be hard to hide one of these,” adding, “Someone has seen it.”

Investigators say they’ve found the truck that was reported stolen in a nearby county, but they still don’t know why the man was naked as he apparently tried to break into Lakeland Cold Storage.

The video shows the man holding a white bucket in front of his body as he tries to open doors at the storage center in Lakeland, which is between Orlando and Tampa.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday.

“Do we know why he’s naked? No. But we do know that he stole the truck,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “He’s in the Hillsborough County Jail and we are charging him with these thefts.”

Anyone who has seen the swan or who has any information is asked to call 863-298-6200 or 863-577-1600 and ask for Detective Asbury.

