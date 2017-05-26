WWJ Weekend Box Office 6/1/17 – Bill Engvall At The Monroe County Fair

May 26, 2017 12:00 AM

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens with your chance to win tickets to see Bill Engvall bring his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair on July 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on May 13th. You can purchase tickets through http://www.etix.com, by calling (800) 514-3849, or at Monroe County Fair Box Office Saturday, May 13th, located at 3775 S. Custer Rd, Monroe, MI 48161. You can purchase ticket during regular business hours up until the day of show.

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: June 1, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Bill Engvall at the Maonroe County Fair on July 31, 2017.
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch