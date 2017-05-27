70-Year-Old Pilot Hospitalized After Crash-Landing Small Plane In Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Scary moments in Macomb County on Saturday morning as a small plane was forced to make a crash landing, sending the pilot to a local hospital.
Captain John Roberts, with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the incident happened around 11:30 a.m.
“Our cars responded in Ray Township, located a small, single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft that had a hard landing at an airport and continued on past the runway, across the road, through a field, striking small trees and some farm implements [before] coming to a stop,” Roberts said.
The Ray Township Fire Department and MedStar were able to remove the single occupant and take him to the hospital.
The pilot in his early 70s was diagnosed with non-life threatening injuries.