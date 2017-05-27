Detroit Teen Finds Mother Dead From Head Trauma In Her Bed

DETROIT (WWJ) — A child found his mother dead in their home early Saturday morning in Detroit.
Police say a 13-year-old boy went into his mother’s room at a home on the 5000 block of Maryland to lie down with her when he saw blood coming from her head.
The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead with trauma to the back of her head.
The night prior, the woman’s boyfriend and others were at the home. The boyfriend was not at the home on Saturday morning and police are looking to speak with him.
Police say the man goes by Josh and is described as a 6-foot tall black male with a heavy build and a dark complexion. He is driving a gray Caravan.
