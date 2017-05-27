Police Investigating After Woman Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident on Detroit’s east side on Saturday evening.
Investigators tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that a 42-year-old woman was killed Saturday when her motorcycle collided with a car at E. Warren Ave. and Lakepointe.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation revealed the a 20-year-old driver of a Dodge Caliber may be at fault and the woman on the motorcycle had the right of way, though the investigation continues.
