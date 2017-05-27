Police Investigating After Woman Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Detroit

May 27, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident on Detroit’s east side on Saturday evening.

Investigators tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that a 42-year-old woman was killed Saturday when her motorcycle collided with a car at E. Warren Ave. and Lakepointe.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the a 20-year-old driver of a Dodge Caliber may be at fault and the woman on the motorcycle had the right of way, though the investigation continues.

