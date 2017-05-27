Fire Destroys Roofing Materials Meant For Pontiac Middle School

PONTIAC (WWJ) — Investigators in Pontiac are working to the confirm the cause of a blaze that burned millions of dollars in construction materials intended for Pontiac Middle School.
The materials caught fire in the parking lot of the Pontiac High School early Saturday morning. Deputy Fire Chief for Waterford Matt Covey said there were no injuries reported.
“It’s foam-based that they use for roofing, so they had a difficult time getting the foam out,” Covey said.
In a statement posted on the Pontiac School District Facebook page, officials say the fire was set at around 3:30 a.m. and that Oakland County authorities have a “person of interest” in custody.
Covey said investigators will be examining surveillance camera footage from the scene to help with the investigation.