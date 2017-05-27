Lawsuit: Michigan Teacher Downplayed Risks Of Table Saw, Student Injured Hand

May 27, 2017 6:21 PM

OTISVILLE, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court won’t stop a lawsuit against a teacher who is accused of downplaying the risks of a table saw at a high school in Genesee County.

Elizabeth Bellinger suffered severe injuries when her hand slipped while cutting wood in a shop class at LakeVille Memorial High School. She says teacher Julie Kram told students that a blade guard was necessary only when insurance inspectors visited the school.

Kram denies it, although she admits telling students the guard was optional.

The appeals court said governmental immunity doesn’t apply in the lawsuit. The court said Thursday that jurors can decide whether the student’s injuries were connected to negligence by the teacher.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch