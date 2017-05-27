Tigers Make Host Of Roster Moves Before Saturday Doubleheader

May 27, 2017 12:05 PM
Detroit Tigers

CHICAGO (CBS Detroit) — Heading into a doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers made several moves to shore up their roster.

The team announced the following moves on Saturday morning:

  • Placed 2B Ian Kinsler on the 10-Day Disabled List (left hamstring strain)
  • Optioned RHP Chad Bell to Triple-A Toledo
  • Recalled OF JaCoby Jones from Triple-A Toledo
  • Purchased the contract of RHP Arcenio Leon from Triple-A Toldeo
  • Designated RHP William Cuevas for assignment

Game 1 of the two-game set will begin at 2:10 p.m. EST. Buck Farmer will take the mound for the Tigers in Game 1, followed by Michael Fulmer in Game 2.

