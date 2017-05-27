Trump’s Budget Would Include $77.6M For Great Lakes Maintenance Projects

May 27, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump’s spending plan for 2018 includes $77.6 million for operation and maintenance of Great Lakes shipping channels and related infrastructure, including the lock system at Sault Ste. Marie.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District oversees operations in Michigan and parts of Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The budget proposes $38 million for navigation, hydropower and recreation projects at the Soo Locks. It seeks smaller sums for navigation or flood risk management at other locations, including Duluth, Minnesota; Fox River and Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Detroit, Saginaw and Holland, Michigan.

Also sought is $15 million for dredging projects around the district and $4.4 million to monitor lake levels and water flow.

All the requested funding requires congressional approval.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch