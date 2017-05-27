Woman Shot In Chest By Boyfriend On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — A woman is in temporary serious condition after being shot in the chest by her boyfriend in Detroit on Saturday.
Police tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was standing near the block of Strong St. and Frontenac Avenue at are 2:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred.
The woman’s boyfriend, a 21-year-old male, was arrested. Police say he shot from the inside of a black Chevrolet Impala.
Police pursued the vehicle and the man was arrested.
There may have been kids at the scene, but police could not confirm.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]