Boy, 12, Rescued From St. Clair River After Spending 30 Minutes In Water

May 29, 2017 4:26 PM

PORT HURON (WWJ) — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being in the St. Clair River more than a half an hour.

It happened Monday afternoon near the YMCA of the Blue Water Area. Port Huron Fire Captain Corey Nicholson said three kids jumped into the water, and only two surfaced.

“The St. Clair County Dive team responded and was able to find the child in 14 feet of water in approximately two minutes of scene time,” Nicholson said.

The boy was in 14 feet of water that was measured at 54 degrees.

Altogether, the boy was in the water for 31 minutes before being taken to the Lake Huron Medical Center. He was resuscitated and then flown to a Detroit-area hospital.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

